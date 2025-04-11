Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $38.52 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,921,323 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 79,296 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intel were worth $38,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 304,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Intel by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 778,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 183,892 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,791 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 29,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $37.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

