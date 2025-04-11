Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,240 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $26,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLT. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This trade represents a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $209.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.86 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

