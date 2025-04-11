Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in Andersons by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Andersons by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Andersons by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Andersons by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In related news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,992. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $37.30 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.88 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.34. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

