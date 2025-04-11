Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 30,267 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vontier by 2,814.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 272,166 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $2,918,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. Research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.64%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

