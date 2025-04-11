Trexquant Investment LP Has $943,000 Holdings in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,146 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NewtekOne were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in NewtekOne by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NewtekOne in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NewtekOne by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NewtekOne by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in NewtekOne by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Stock Down 6.5 %

NEWT stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. NewtekOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.55 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Compass Point increased their price target on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

