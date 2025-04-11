Trexquant Investment LP Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 73,212 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,605,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $275,600,000 after purchasing an additional 51,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,683,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,605,000 after purchasing an additional 713,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after purchasing an additional 53,943 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 1,787.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,533,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,456,401 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,352,000 after acquiring an additional 81,617 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFS shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSE PFS opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.