Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.13 Million in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 2,474.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Trading Up 1.2 %

AVA opened at $40.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Avista Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $43.09.

Avista Increases Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.48 million. Analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In related news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $89,047.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $485,886.25. This represents a 15.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Avista

Avista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.