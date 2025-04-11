Trexquant Investment LP Sells 3,778 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Aramark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Aramark by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Aramark by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Aramark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 126,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $32.83 on Friday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Aramark Increases Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARMK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

View Our Latest Report on ARMK

About Aramark

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.