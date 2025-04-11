Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXF. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,983,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after buying an additional 434,998 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 595.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 211,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 139,512 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 101,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $3,046,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Fox Factory stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.23 million, a PE ratio of 76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $54.86.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.31 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. Analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

