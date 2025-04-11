Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,997 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 352,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 213,488 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 758,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,028,000 after buying an additional 79,818 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,464,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $963.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $30,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,717.20. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.50 price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

