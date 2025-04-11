Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117,238 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth $31,581,000. Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth $16,545,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter worth $2,200,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE:TS opened at $30.92 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TS shares. Bank of America downgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TS

Tenaris Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.