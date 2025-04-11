Tribe Trading 13.9% Lower This Week (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Tribe has a market capitalization of $134.65 million and approximately $82,217.10 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81,840.73 or 0.99491912 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,476.42 or 0.99049029 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,425,158 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.