Truist Financial Cuts Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $5.50

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.20 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVAH
Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Aveanna Healthcare
In other Aveanna Healthcare news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 61,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $339,217.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,453,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,253.48. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 67,412 shares of company stock worth $372,142 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 662.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aveanna Healthcare
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Snowflake Boosts Growth by Doubling Down on AI
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- IAMGOLD Stock Climbs as Turnaround Story Gains Traction
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Energy Stock Winners Even as Oil Prices Plunge
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.