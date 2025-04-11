Truist Financial Cuts Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $5.50

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.20 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of AVAH opened at $4.80 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 61,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $339,217.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,453,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,253.48. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 67,412 shares of company stock worth $372,142 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 662.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

