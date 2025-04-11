Truist Financial Cuts Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $135.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.70.

SUI stock opened at $118.79 on Thursday. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.65.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $745.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Sun Communities by 36.9% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 31.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

