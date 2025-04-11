Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Price

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $113.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PCAR. Melius upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PACCAR from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Melius Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

PACCAR Stock Down 5.5 %

PCAR opened at $88.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $121.75.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. Analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,929.63. This trade represents a 86.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $2,796,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,129 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,196.42. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,922,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 370.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,359,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,798,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,650 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $254,651,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PACCAR by 49.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,515,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,692 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

