Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Stock Price

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $842.00 to $717.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.47.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $559.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $651.30. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $718.44. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $222,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

