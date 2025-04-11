Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading 8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) rose 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.63 and last traded at $35.54. Approximately 114,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 650,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.87, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $337.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $148,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,201.28. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $46,984.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,675.52. This trade represents a 36.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,792 shares of company stock valued at $989,442. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Trupanion by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Trupanion by 988.5% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

