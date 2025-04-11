Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 2% Higher – What’s Next?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.18 and last traded at $66.39. 5,640,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 20,174,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.07.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $151.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

