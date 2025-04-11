UBS Group Cuts Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target to $11.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COMP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Compass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of COMP traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.13. 1,298,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033,969. Compass has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 2.79.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 141,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $884,452.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,540,000. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Wahlers sold 250,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $2,317,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 329,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,563.49. This represents a 43.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,072,762 shares of company stock worth $126,623,724. 6.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

