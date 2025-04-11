UBS Group Cuts Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $21.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price objective on Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.81.

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Gentex has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $35.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,023,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $517,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,912 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,516,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,498,000 after buying an additional 86,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,423,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,861,000 after buying an additional 55,816 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,415,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,598,000 after acquiring an additional 356,854 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,249,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,434 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

