UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Price

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at UBS Group from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Etsy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Etsy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Etsy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96. Etsy has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.37 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $1,044,951.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,582.14. This trade represents a 40.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $69,745.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,593.60. This trade represents a 70.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,952 shares of company stock worth $2,554,620 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Etsy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in Etsy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 20,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

