UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.59.

Tesla Trading Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $252.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.12. The stock has a market cap of $811.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.73, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,745,581.15. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

