UBS Group Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $34.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGA. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Magna International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.03.

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 2,126.5% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

