UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for General Motors (NYSE:GM)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $64.00.

GM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,273,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,796,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,567,000 after buying an additional 176,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,066,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $749,382,000 after buying an additional 228,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $592,321,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,930,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $582,251,000 after acquiring an additional 822,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

