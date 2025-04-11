Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 466.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $15,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 40.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $405.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.61.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $354.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.08 and its 200 day moving average is $383.74. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $460.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

