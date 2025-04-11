Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.50 price objective on the stock.
Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ UNCY opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $63.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.15.
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
About Unicycive Therapeutics
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
