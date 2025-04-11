Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCYGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ UNCY opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $63.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.15.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 566.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62,881 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 122,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,303,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 323,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

