Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ UNCY opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $63.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.15.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 566.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62,881 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 122,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,303,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 323,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

