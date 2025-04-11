United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $963,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 329,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.32.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $153.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.