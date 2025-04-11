United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.32.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $96.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $153.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,064,000 after acquiring an additional 33,989 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 87,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,108 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

