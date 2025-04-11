Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $156.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.46.

Shares of VLO traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,775,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,940. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $178.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

