VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.50, but opened at $43.27. VanEck Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 6,279,126 shares changing hands.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.