VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Shares Sold by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,860 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPH. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

NASDAQ PPH opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $585.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average of $89.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5245 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

