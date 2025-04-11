Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $158.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $207.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

