Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,458,355,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6,646.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,775,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,717 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,262.5% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,296,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,715 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 643.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 286,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after buying an additional 247,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,157.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,035,000 after buying an additional 233,604 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

