Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 523,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,883 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $37,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $68.23 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.4178 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.