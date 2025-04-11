Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,444,558 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 1,224,865 shares.The stock last traded at $331.36 and had previously closed at $329.49.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $356.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $389.85 and its 200-day moving average is $400.18.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

About Vanguard Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $458,461,000.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.