Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,444,558 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 1,224,865 shares.The stock last traded at $331.36 and had previously closed at $329.49.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $356.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $389.85 and its 200-day moving average is $400.18.
Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
