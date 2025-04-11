Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3189 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

