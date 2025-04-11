Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Elios Financial Group Inc.

Elios Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.5% of Elios Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,969,000. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Family Office Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,842,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 142,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $482.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $526.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

