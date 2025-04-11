Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.90 and last traded at $71.94, with a volume of 205127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.21.
The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.03.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
