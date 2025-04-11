Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2025

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOVGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.90 and last traded at $71.94, with a volume of 205127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.21.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.03.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. FSA Investment Group LLC now owns 69,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 119,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF



The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

