Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Elios Financial Group Inc.

Elios Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $257.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9854 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

