Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.46 and last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 5746390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCVX. Bank of America dropped their target price on Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. Analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $531,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,175 shares in the company, valued at $610,664.25. The trade was a 46.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $692,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,472,066.41. The trade was a 6.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 77,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.