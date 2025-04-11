Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.86. 193,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 774,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VERA shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a current ratio of 13.76.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 41,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 426,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 124,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

