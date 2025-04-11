Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Shares Up 20.3% – Here’s What Happened

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET)’s share price rose 20.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.41 and last traded at C$9.29. Approximately 2,511,157 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 764,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.72.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

