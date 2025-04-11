Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Down 13.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) fell 13.8% on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00. The stock traded as low as C$7.83 and last traded at C$8.01. 1,567,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 776,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.29.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VET. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Desjardins lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.98. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

