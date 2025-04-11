Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Up 20.3% – Here’s What Happened

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) shares traded up 20.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.41 and last traded at C$9.29. 2,511,157 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 764,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on VET shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Desjardins cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.75.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VET

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.