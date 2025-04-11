Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Trading Down 13.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) fell 13.8% during trading on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00. The stock traded as low as C$7.83 and last traded at C$8.01. 1,567,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 776,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.29.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VET. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

