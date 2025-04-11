Versarien (LON:VRS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 13532078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £582,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get Versarien alerts:

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Versarien had a negative net margin of 225.06% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%. On average, analysts expect that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.