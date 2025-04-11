Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stake Decreased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,083 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Vertex were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertex by 1,100.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after acquiring an additional 524,572 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,029,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,035,000 after purchasing an additional 440,832 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,129,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,587,000 after purchasing an additional 439,054 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Vertex by 707.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 446,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after buying an additional 391,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Vertex by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,447,000 after buying an additional 363,595 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749.36. The trade was a 99.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,041,052.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,428,435.36. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $60.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 212.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

