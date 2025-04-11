Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $52,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,780 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,260,000 after buying an additional 99,181 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $597,379,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Vertiv by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,905,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,349,000 after buying an additional 990,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

