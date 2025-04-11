Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 1% After Analyst Downgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $85.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as low as $65.68 and last traded at $67.04. Approximately 2,580,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,987,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.73.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRT. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Roth Capital upgraded Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,780 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after buying an additional 3,153,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,260,000 after buying an additional 99,181 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $597,379,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Vertiv by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,905,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,349,000 after acquiring an additional 990,361 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

