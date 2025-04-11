Verum Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.03 Million (VERUM)

Verum Coin (VERUM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Verum Coin has traded up 102.9% against the U.S. dollar. Verum Coin has a total market cap of $2.99 billion and $1.03 million worth of Verum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verum Coin token can now be bought for $898.95 or 0.01095622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Verum Coin Profile

Verum Coin launched on March 13th, 2022. Verum Coin’s total supply is 7,792,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,326,304 tokens. The official website for Verum Coin is verumcoin.info. Verum Coin’s official Twitter account is @verum_coin.

Buying and Selling Verum Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verum Coin (VERUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Verum Coin has a current supply of 7,789,450 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Verum Coin is 896.17093629 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,038,171.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://verumcoin.info.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verum Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verum Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verum Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

